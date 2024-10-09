Helena High football prepares for game in Carroll's Nelson Stadium

HELENA — The Helena High football team will host Missoula Sentinel Thursday night. But the game won’t be on Helena’s typical home field. It'll be played in Carroll College's Nelson Stadium.

“Kind of a great opportunity late in the year to switch it up,” Helena head coach Dane Broadhead said at his team’s practice Tuesday afternoon. “A new venue. A new facility, obviously, with the turf and the lights. And I think the guys are excited for it and a unique opportunity and something that we’ve been looking forward to.”

Helena’s players said they were excited for the opportunity to play on a college field.

“It’s awesome,” said Helena senior linebacker and wide receiver Tayden Korthals. “Going to games at Carroll College, you’ve always been in the stadium, you always wish to be on a college field. So, it’s a great opportunity to be able to live a dream, per se.”

Thursday represents Helena’s final home game of the regular season.

"It’s our Senior Night,” said Helena senior wide receiver and defensive back Jaxan Lieberg. “It’s pretty cool that we get to go over there and play. It’s our last home game, too. I wish it was at Vigilante (Stadium), but playing at Carroll is going to be just as good, I think.”

While Thursday being Senior Night already gives the matchup with Sentinel extra significance, the game’s result will also be pivotal in the Western AA's playoff race. Both Helena and Sentinel are 2-2 in conference play this season.

“Coaches every week talk about alignment and assignment,” said Korthals. “It’s, ‘Do your job, and we’re going to walk away with a win.’ So, doing our job this week and playing your heart out. For us seniors, it’s the last year that we got.”