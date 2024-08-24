Helena High football holds scrimmage one week from season opener

HELENA — There are no more Fridays without high school football left to count down.

In anticipation of next week’s season-opening slate, MTN Sports caught up with the Helena Bengals, who kick off their season in exactly one week in Helena.

“Your know, it’s the last Friday without a game,” said Helena head coach Dane Broadhead. “Like I told our guys this afternoon, a week from now they’re going to wake up on game day, and there’s really no better feeling than that. You put a lot of work into it throughout the offseason, and it’s finally here.”

The Bengals played a scrimmage Friday at Vigilante Stadium — something that almost didn’t happen. The scrimmage’s start time was delayed by about twenty minutes due to thunderstorms.

But not even a rain delay could dampen the Bengals’ spirits.

“Everyone is super excited for the first game,” said senior linebacker and tight end Alex Swenson. “You know, starting out senior year — it's super exciting. I just hope that everyone stays healthy and that we can play our best football.”

Swenson wasn’t the only Bengal excited for football season.

“Oh, I can’t wait,” said senior defensive end and right guard Cole Flugge. “Every time around this year I just, I don’t know, you just get that feeling. You have that itch to play football. And I’m just super excited.”

Although it started a few minutes late, Helena played its scrimmage today on the same field it will host reigning AA state champions Bozeman in one week.

“It’s awesome,” said Broadhead. “Great opportunity for our guys. They start school next week. Typically, the first game of the year is a week before school starts. So, it’s kind of a cool deal to have the kids back in the building and hopefully have a lot of excitement because we’ve got the defending home champs coming to our turf next Friday night.”

