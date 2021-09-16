Helena High, Capital Football seeking two different causes in Week 4

HELENA — Coming into week four of the Class AA football season, the Helena Capital Bruins are coming off from the 57-0 win over the Kalispell Flathead Braves and the Helena High Bengals, a 34 to 20 loss against the Butte Bulldogs on the road.

Though both teams currently sit tied overall in the standings, the Bruins sit tied for first in the Western AA with their second win coming against a conference opponent. With that fact known, the Bruins are just happy with where they're at and hope to keep their momentum rolling.

"Oh, definitely trying to stay humble, but we're keeping up the hard work. We're grinding. We're making sure that we just keep the wheels going," said Bruins senior Cole Soper.

"We're sitting 2-1 right now, nobody's talking about us and that's kind of what we've talked about. It's good for us to kind of just be under the radar. We'll keep plugging and, you know, day to day," said head coach Kyle Mihelish at practice on Wednesday. "Everybody else is worried about polls and all this other stuff. We're just lonely old Capital High School over here and we're going to, we're going to just keep punching our work card every day."

While the Bengals are coming off of their first loss of the season at Butte, the Helena High coaching staff and players know what went wrong in that loss and are looking to correct their mistakes on Friday night in Missoula against Hellgate.

"You got to have a chip on our shoulder. Yes, we may be the best team -- one of the best teams in the state, but we can't act like it. We're gonna have a chip on our shoulder at all times. Our defense has got to come out and know that we're the number one defense and not just think it, we got to prove it," said Helena High senior Marcus Evans.

"I thought our second half last week was good. Our kids started playing a little bit better, got some things underneath them and we actually tried to come back. They never quit. So that's a positive right there. The other positive is number one, is they understand the mistakes they made. We can teach those things and go through and correct them," said head coach Scott Evans.

The Helena Capital Bruins will play host to the Missoula Big Sky Eagles and the Helena High Bengals will head to Missoula to take on the Hellgate Knights at Washington-Grizzly stadium, both games kick off at 7 p.m.