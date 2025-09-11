'GRIT' motto propels Townsend football team to 2-0 start in Class B

TOWNSEND — Townsend is home to an undefeated high school football team two weeks into this season — with the Bulldogs outscoring their opponents 78-26.

For third-year coach Joe Horne, the motto for his team this season is “GRIT,” an acronym where G stands for gratitude, R for repetition, I for I and T for team.

“And so that’s our GRIT,” said Horne. “And we talk about GRIT everyday. And it doesn’t diminish the toughness and the actual football part of it. But everybody understands that part. It’s the other things, the little things, that make a difference. And these guys have done a great job with having that GRIT.”

Horne introduced the GRIT motto to his players leading up to this season. And the Bulldog players said playing with GRIT has propelled them to their 2-0 start.

“We got to have GRIT every game — just go out and compete,” said junior quarterback Tavyn Anderson. “We have heart this year. I mean, we have a winning mentality, so it’s all just good. We all come together. We compete.”

But for Townsend’s coaching staff, instilling the GRIT motto in their players isn’t just about getting them to play hard on game days.

“We need to have GRIT not only while we play but also in our lives,” said senior center and defensive lineman Gavin Schmele. “Because if you’re going through tough times in life, you need to have GRIT. You need to be able to get through it without it controlling your life.”

Townsend’s season continues Sept. 19 against Big Timber.

