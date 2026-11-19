It all comes down to this.

Championship weekend in Montana high school football is filled with storylines, headlined in Class AA with Gallatin crashing the title party to prevent a Kalispell Glacier vs. Billings West rematch, and East Helena making its first championship appearance in Class A.

Meanwhile, Manhattan is back on familiar Class B turf looking to repeat, along with Glacier, while undefeated squads like Huntley Project, Drummond-Philipsburg — which might be playing its final game as an 8-Man co-op — and Grass Range-Winnett are hoping to cap off perfect seasons.

Below is this week's Gridiron Guide with a look at the championship matchups in each classification:

Class AA

Overview: That Billings West/Kalispell Glacier collision course we've been monitoring? Yeah, that got derailed. Gallatin spoiled that potential rematch thanks to a 17-3 victory over the Golden Bears in the semifinals last week. Hudson White had 152 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Raptors avenged a 28-7 loss to West from earlier in the regular season. After some near-misses, it is Gallatin's first trip to the title game since the school opened its doors in the fall of 2020. ... On the flip side of that is defending state champion Glacier, which edged Missoula Big Sky 14-6 last week to advance to its fourth consecutive championship appearance. Trey Ramey rushed for 125 yards and a pair of touchdowns to power the Wolfpack. Glacier, which lost to West in overtime in Week 1, is seeking its third state championship; the Wolfpack won their first in 2014.

Scores and schedule

Semifinals



Gallatin 17, Billings West 3

Kalispell Glacier 14, Missoula Big Sky 6

Championship



Gallatin (10-2) at Kalispell Glacier (10-1)

Class A

Overview: Columbia Falls made the near-550-mile trek to Sidney last week and came away with a 34-13 semifinal victory to put an end to the Eagles' undefeated season. Sidney was without quarterback Gradin Sukut, and wasn't able to slow the C-Falls duo of QB Banyan Johnston and running back Trip Ross. That duo combined for 260 rushing yards and two TDs. Johnston also threw for 145 yards and a score. The Wildcats are chasing their first title since 2017. ... On the other side is East Helena, which is making its first championship game appearance after a 28-14 road win over Hamilton in the semis. The Vigilantes aren't short on star power: RB Leo Longcake has over 1,400 yards rushing while QB Bearek Shuman is a true dual threat. ... This game will be a rematch of a Sept. 11 matchup in which a Ross field goal at the gun capped a 38-35 comeback win for C-Falls.

Scores and schedule

Semifinals



Columbia Falls 34, Sidney 13

East Helena 28, Hamilton 14

Championship



East Helena (9-1) at Columbia Falls (9-1)

Class B

Overview: There are a number of storylines for the Class B championship game between Manhattan and Huntley Project. One is that Tigers coach Wes Kragt once starred at Project, helping it win the first of two consecutive Class B titles in 2008. ... Manhattan and Huntley Project won their semifinal games last week by identical 34-14 scores. Led by Tyson Pavlik, defending state champ Manhattan avenged a Week 2 loss by beating Florence in the semis to advance to its fourth straight championship appearance. ... Huntley Project, however, is back in the title game for the first time in 11 years. The Red Devils took care of Three Forks last week — Wolves star QB Kanon Reichman did not play the second half — and look to cap a perfect season on Friday. Blake Ramaeker, with 51 total touchdowns, makes the offense go.

Scores and schedule

Semifinals



Huntley Project 34, Three Forks 14

Manhattan 34, Florence 14

Championship



Manhattan (10-1) at Huntley Project (12-0)

8-Man

Overview: It was an inauspicious start to the 2026 season for Choteau, which went 0-2 right out of the gate with defeats to Fort Benton and Chinook. But talk about a turnaround. The Bulldogs, led in part by Montana State commits Rusch Yeager and Dax Yeager (Rusch and Dax are not related), have since reeled off 10 consecutive wins — two over North rival Belt, including an 18-16 victory in last week's semifinals — to make it to the state title game for the first time since 1989 when the program competed at the Class B level. ... Drummond-Philipsburg is back in the championship game for the second year in a row after racing past Chinook in the semifinals last week. The Titans last won the championship as a co-op in 2020. ... This could potentially be the last game of the Drummond-Philipsburg co-op. The schools on Monday are set to appeal a Montana High School Association ruling that would dissolve the pairing.

Scores and schedule

Semifinals



Choteau 18, Belt 16

Drummond-Philipsburg 42, Chinook 6

Championship



Choteau (10-2) at Drummond-Philipsburg (11-0)

6-Man

Overview: After losing in double overtime in last year's championship game, Grass Range-Winnett has seemingly been on a mission. The Rangers climbed back into the title round with a 64-42 win over previously undefeated West Yellowstone last week in the semifinals, but it was a midseason win over Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine that seemed to solidify Grass Range-Winnett as a 6-Man favorite. The Rangers enter the week averaging just over 58 points per game. ... Looking to spoil the Rangers' season — and fulfill dreams of its own — is Jordan, which is making the third championship appearance in school history and the first since winning it all in 2019. The Mustangs have ripped off 10 consecutive wins after falling in Week 2 to Chester-Joplin-Inverness. Their second-round playoff win over D-G-S-G was a prelude to last week's semifinal victory at Power-Dutton-Brady.

Scores and schedule

Semifinals



Grass Range-Winnett 64, West Yellowstone 42

Jordan 45, Power-Dutton-Brady 30

Championship

