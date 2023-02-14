Great Falls holds signing ceremony for 5 football players, including Boston College-bound Reed Harris

GREAT FALLS — For many athletes and schools, signing day is over and done with. The majority of college bound seniors either signed during the early period in December or the first day of February.

But Great Falls High held its ceremony Monday. Why? It was the only day that the five football players who inked letters of intent could hold their ceremonies together. And that was important to them.

The group was headlined by Reed Harris, an all-state all-everything athlete who committed to Boston College of the ACC in April. Harris is believed to be the first Great Falls athlete to sign with a Power 5 school since CMR’s Brady Leaf signed with Oregon on the early 2000’s.

Monday was also Harris' 18th birthday.

“It’s been a pretty good day so far,” Harris said. “Just being able to do with with these guys it’s kind of like having all of our hard work pay off. It’s like starting a new chapter of life for all of us.”

The other signees were Wyatt DeVoss (DE) to Montana Tech, Ashton Platt (QB) to MSU-Northern, and Hunter Kralj & Adam Symonds signed with the Sonoran Sidewinders - a junior college in Tucson.

“We got one going to a Power 5, two going to the NAIA and two signing with a JUCO,” said GFH head coach Coda Tchida. “You know that they love the game. And I’m just very excited to follow their futures as they go and they always know they can reach out to me any time they want to. These guys earned this.”

