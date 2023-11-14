Great Falls CMR football coach Dennis Morris resigns from program

GREAT FALLS — Dennis Morris has submitted his resignation as head football coach at Great Falls CMR to pursue other professional opportunities, according to a release from the Great Falls Public Schools.

Morris has served as the head football coach for the Rustlers the past four seasons.

“Dennis is highly organized and was dedicated to the football program at CM Russell”," said GFPS activities director Mike Henneberg. "GFPS and CM Russell High school appreciate Dennis’ work ethic and commitment to the CM Russell football program and recognize his contributions to the entire athletic department at CMR."

Morris, a Great Falls native and 1999 CMR alum, finished his Rustlers coaching tenure with a record of 13-24. After playing for the legendary Jack Johnson at CMR, Morris enjoyed an All-America career at Dickinson State where he was inducted into the Blue Hawk Hall of Fame in 2012. That's also where he began his coaching career as a graduate assistant.

The head football coach position at CMR will be advertised beginning the week of Dec. 4 with target of naming a coach early in 2024.

Interested parties can visit gfps.k12.mt.us for further details. Applications will be submitted via the GFPS website.

