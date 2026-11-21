GRASS RANGE — The long wait is finally over for two central Montana communities.

The Grass Range-Winnett football team dominated Jordan 52-8 on Saturday in the 6-Man state championship game to claim the first title for either school in any sport.

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Grass Range-Winnett dominates Jordan for first 6-Man title

“We got some experience after last year, and we knew we don't want that feeling again. We don't want to lose another state championship," Grass Range-Winnett's Freddie Allen said, referencing last year's double-overtime loss to C-J-I in the championship game. "We worked hard the entire playoffs. From the beginning we knew our goal was to be right here and win it. We worked hard and it paid off."

"It's super rewarding. We're two really small schools. Just over 40 students enrollment between the two combined," Grass Range-Winnett coach Jaxon Allen said. "There is such unity between these two communities and these boys. You'd never know who was from where."

Grass-Range Winnett jumped ahead 18-0 thanks to a pair of touchdown receptions by Freddie Allen — one from Randy Olson and one from Liam Bantz — and a blocked punt by Wil Murnion that caromed out of the end zone for a safety.

Jordan punched back midway through the first quarter with a 40-yard touchdown from AJ Murnion to Hayes Bollinger and trailed 26-8 in the final seconds of the first half. The Mustangs had the ball near midfield with the clock rolling under 30 seconds when a failed fourth-down attempt led to another Rangers touchdown before the half.

Despite that 34-8 advantage, Jaxon Allen didn’t quite feel comfortable with the lead.

“We went into the bus at halftime absolutely laser focused," Allen said. "Last year we had a decent cushion over C-J-I, so if we've learned one thing it's that you've got to come out absolute hammer down, pedal to the metal third quarter and make a statement."

Freddie Allen caught his third touchdown of the game out of the halftime break and the route was on. Randy Olson had a hand in four Grass Range-Winnett touchdowns, while Bantz threw for three scores.

The Rangers have just two seniors on the roster and should be among the favorites again in 2027.