Bozeman Gallatin QB, Montana State commit Grant Vigen leads No. 2 Raptors to 4-0 start

BOZEMAN — No. 2 Bozeman Gallatin is off to a 4-0 start to its football season for the second consecutive year. The Raptors are led by senior quarterback and Montana State commit Grant Vigen.

"Consistency, I guess," Vigen said when describing his game. "I’m trying to help out my teammates, do what I can (for) my team to help push our team over that hump. So, I’m just trying to do my job."

"We’re really looking for him to kind of lead that group and obviously distribute the ball and make good decisions, and he’s been doing that so far and also just been such a good leader for us in the weight room. He’s a great kid, great leader, and someone we’ll rely on heavily," Gallatin coach Hunter Chandler said of how Vigen has grown as a leader and player into his senior season.

Vigen’s leadership will be key as the Raptors look to make another deep run into the postseason. They’re vying for the program's first-ever state championship.

Flashing back to last offseason, Vigen committed to Montana State. According to 247 Sports, he had five offers and a load of national interest, but opted to stay home to join his father, Montana State coach Brent Vigen, and brother, MSU defensive end Jake, on Saturdays in Bobcat Stadium.

"I was being recruited during the offseason, so I definitely had some choices. But Montana State ever since we moved to Bozeman about three, four years ago, it’s felt like home," Grant Vigen explained. "I think it’s a really progressing program right now, you know? They’re competing for championships, and obviously Montana State is doing the right things.

"So, my dad being the head coach and my brother on the team, it obviously is a different level of making me want to come here, but overall I think it’s the right place for me, and I want to stay in Bozeman."

The community around the Bobcats is special and a key part in his commitment to MSU.

"I don’t think I’ve missed a home game since we lived here," Vigen noted. "Seeing the crowd, you know, the stadium packed every single Saturday, it’s really cool just to see the atmosphere and how much people in Bozeman really care about the Cats. You know, there’s not a lot of places like that in the country, so it was really easy for me to come here."

Vigen committing to Montana State adds to a newer — but strong — legacy of Gallatin players making it to the Division I level. Since Gallatin opened its doors five years ago, six alums have gone on to play D-I football.

"It’s really cool to see anyone go on and play at the next level," Chandler said. "You know, in football it’s super, super hard and not everyone gets the opportunity. You know, a lot of it has to do with genetics, too, a certain frame and athleticism, but all the work that those guys put into it and how much they love football and how good of people they are, too.

"We’re really just focused on building guys for after football — after high school football, especially."

Gallatin faces Bozeman this Friday at 7 p.m. for a crosstown showdown at Van Winkle stadium.