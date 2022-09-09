Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Football

Actions

Gage Sliter accounts for 5 touchdowns, Kalispell Glacier races past Missoula Big Sky to remain unbeaten

Kaid Buls and Rylan Heil.jpg
Posted at 9:57 PM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 23:57:48-04

MISSOULA — Gage Sliter accounted for five touchdowns and Kalispell Glacier improved its record to 3-0 with a 55-14 victory over Missoula Big Sky on Thursday evening at MCPS Stadium.

Sliter, who holds an offer from the Montana Grizzlies, finished the game 25 for 32 for 367 yards and four touchdown passes. He also ran for a score in the game.

Kaid Buls caught six passes for 95 yards and two scores for the Wolfpack while Van Scholten added four receptions for 89 yards and another score.

Big Sky fell to 1-2 with the loss.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119