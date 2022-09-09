Gage Sliter accounts for 5 touchdowns, Kalispell Glacier races past Missoula Big Sky to remain unbeaten

MISSOULA — Gage Sliter accounted for five touchdowns and Kalispell Glacier improved its record to 3-0 with a 55-14 victory over Missoula Big Sky on Thursday evening at MCPS Stadium.

Sliter, who holds an offer from the Montana Grizzlies, finished the game 25 for 32 for 367 yards and four touchdown passes. He also ran for a score in the game.

Kaid Buls caught six passes for 95 yards and two scores for the Wolfpack while Van Scholten added four receptions for 89 yards and another score.

Big Sky fell to 1-2 with the loss.

