Friday Night Live: Tracking Week 9 of the high school football season

The high school football regular season wraps up this weekend, and we're back with the Week 9 edition of Friday Night Live — MTN Sports' tracker keeping tabs on what's happening on the gridiron.

Playoff positioning and conference titles are still up for grabs as teams look toward the postseason (you can track the latest standings here).

The most recent updates will be at the top of the tracker, so refresh this page often. For a look at MTN Sports' football power rankings entering this week, click here.

As always, if you are at a game you can share scores, big plays, quarter-by-quarter updates or highlight videos via email (scores@montanasports.com) or X/Twitter (@montanasports), or with a message to our Montana Sports Facebook page.

Follow along with our posts below. And also be sure to keep track of our scoreboard for more score updates.

7: 55 p.m. | Class B rivals collide

Snow flurries are flying in one of Class B's fiercest rivalry matchups, as Malta (5-2) and No. 5 Glasgow (7-1) lock horns for the North divison's No. 2 seed for the Class B postseason.

Malta led 12-0 near the end of the first half, but the Scotties intercepted a pass deep in their own territory to stave off another Mustang scoring threat.

7:39 p.m. | Showdown in Superior

Out west in the 8-Man ranks, No. 2 Superior is hoping to finish off an undefeated regular season and wrap up the Western division crown with a win over one-loss rival St. Regis.

St. Regis struck first by returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown, but the Bobcats, who haven't scored fewer than 52 points in a non-forfeited game this year, have reeled off 22 straight points to take a lead into the second quarter.

7:26 p.m. | A big game in battle conditions

It's snowing like crazy in Lewistown for the Class A showdown between the Eagles and East Helena. The Vigilantes got on the board first to take a 7-0 lead, and workers are doing their best to keep the yard lines clear.

This game will decide the Central division title and the league's top seed for the upcoming playoffs.

True meaning to Snow Bowl. East Helena up 7-0 with 4:00 left in the 1st. #mtscores https://t.co/I21X3WhfYu — Mike Mangold (@mangoldcoach) October 24, 2026

7:12 p.m. | Crosstown intrigue

Great Falls High and Great Falls CMR are set for their 62nd all-time crosstown meeting tonight at a snowy memorial stadium. Great Falls (3-5) has won eight straight in the series, but the No. 3-ranked Rustlers (6-2) are in the midst of their best season in awhile.

Of note, Bison standout and Wisconsin commit Steele Harris is in uniform and back in the lineup tonight. He'd been out with a should injury suffered in the season opener.

6:53 p.m. | It looks like football weather

From snow in Bozeman, Great Falls and Helena to rainy or wet conditions in Billings and surrounding areas, Week 9 features more of a fall or wintry weather feel for tonight's schedule.

In fact, here's this:

6:33 p.m. | Thursday night rewind

The first games of the evening have either started or are about to start. But let's take a look back on Thursday night's action before we get into it.

Of note from last night was Kalispell Glacier's 56-7 win over Missoula Big Sky in a top-five matchup. With that win, the Wolfpack won the Western division of Class AA and earned a top-two seed for the playoffs. They have now won eight straight since a 6-3 home loss to No. 1 Billings West in the first week of the season.

Class AA

No. 2 Kalispell Glacier 56, No. 5 Missoula Big Sky 7

No. 2 Kalispell Glacier clinches top Western AA seed with blowout over No. 5 Missoula Big Sky

Class B

No. 3 Fairfield 49, Conrad 7

8-Man

No. 3 Scobey 80, Fairview 12

No. 4 Belt 56, Centerville 8

Choteau 72, Rocky Boy 0

6-Man

No. 2 D-G-S-G 51, Plenty Coups 26

Highwood 32, C-J-I 26