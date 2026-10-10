Friday Night Live: Tracking Week 7 of the high school football season

It's hard to believe we're already at Week 7 of the high school football season. The playoffs are just three weeks away.

This is the latest edition of "Friday Night Live," MTN Sports' continuous real-time tracker of various scores and updates from high school football as we keep tabs on what's happening across Montana.

The games we're particularly interested in tonight? No. 1 Billings West's trip to No. 4 Gallatin in Class AA, 6-0 Hardin's home game against No. 2 Billings Central and No. 1 Whitefish's contest against 4-1 Columbia Falls in Class A, and No. 3 Fairfield's battle with 4-1 Malta in Class B, among others (you can track the latest standings here).

The most recent updates will be at the top of the tracker, so refresh this page often. For a look at MTN Sports' football power rankings entering this week, click here.

As always, if you are at a game you can share scores, big plays, quarter-by-quarter updates or highlight videos via email (scores@montanasports.com) or X/Twitter (@montanasports), or with a message to our Montana Sports Facebook page.

Follow along with our posts below. And also be sure to keep track of our scoreboard for more score updates.

6:55 p.m. | Bengals find paydirt, but ...

For the second straight week an opponent — this time Helena High — has found the end zone against Kalispell Glacier's defense, as Reece Silvonen threw a short touchdown pass.

The No. 2-ranked Wolfpack had four straight shutouts prior to last week. They lead the Bengals 21-6, though, as Cooper Pelc and Trey Ramey (twice) scored first-half touchdowns.

6:39 p.m. | A few more score updates

Here some scores of a few other ongoing contests as we wait for the rest of the state's games to kick off:

Class AA

Butte 14, Kalispell Flathead 0

Class B

No. 1 Florence 14, Eureka 0

Wolf Point 6, Cut Bank 0

6:25 p.m. | Thursday night lookback

Several 6 p.m. games are underway across the state. Of note in Class AA, No. 2 Kalispell Glacier jumped up 7-0 right away against Helena. In Class B, Malta and No. 3 Fairfield traded a couple early possessions but the Eagles have since taken a 13-0 lead, thanks in part to a fumble return for a TD.

As is the norm, there were a handful of games Thursday night. Here is a breakdown of how things played out:

Class B

Shelby 49, Conrad 26

8-Man

Cascade 70, Rocky Boy 0

Chinook 61, Harlem 20

Plentywood 65, Fairview 0

6-Man

No. 3 Absarokee 58, White Sulphur Springs 13

No. 3 Absarokee bounces back, rolls White Sulphur Springs

Also, we caught word from the 6-Man ranks that Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine standout Brody Ridgeway injured his knee in last week's big 38-22 road victory over Absarokee. D-G-S-G coach Cole Jelinek told MTN Sports that Ridgeway, a star tailback and linebacker, looks to be out for the season.

The Bearcats entered this week's game at Roy-Winifred with a 6-0 record and ranked No. 2 in MTN Sports latest 6-Man rankings. D-G-S-G has a huge matchup looming next week at home against No. 1 Grass Range-Winnett. It will be interesting to see how the Bearcats adjust without one of the classification's top players.

