Friday Night Live: Tracking Week 6 of the high school football season

It's Week 6 of "Friday Night Live" — MTN Sports' continuous real-time tracker of various scores and updates from high school football — as we keep tabs on what's happening across Montana.

We've surpassed the midpoint of the regular season, meaning races for playoff berths are heating up (you can track the latest standings here), and we're set for what should be a consequential night across the state. A few of the games we're paying close attention to tonight: No. 5 Helena Capital at Kalispell Flathead, Hamilton at No. 3 Frenchtown, Townsend at No. 5 Jefferson, No. 3 Superior at No. 5 Darby and No. 3 D-G-S-G at No. 2 Absarokee.

The most recent updates will be at the top of the tracker, so refresh this page often. For a look at MTN Sports' football power rankings entering tonight, click here.

At a game? You can share scores, big plays, quarter-by-quarter updates or highlight videos via email (scores@montanasports.com) or X/Twitter (@montanasports), or with a message to our Montana Sports Facebook page.

Follow along with our posts below. And also be sure to keep track of our scoreboard for more score updates.

6:27 p.m. | Thursday night recap

And we're off! A few early games are already under way, but before we dive into tonight's action, here's a look at what happened on Thursday.

There were just two Class AA games, with No. 2 Kalispell Glacier and Great Falls CMR rolling to wins by double digits. Glacier permitted its first touchdown of the season to Missoula Sentinel and led just 14-10 at halftime, but the Wolfpack scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to get a 42-10 win. Watch highlights from that game:

Shutout streak ends, but No. 2 Kalispell Glacier rolls to 5-1 with Thursday night win at Missoula Sentinel

CMR got back on the winning track with a 42-14 victory over Billings Senior. The Rustlers improved to 3-1 in the Eastern AA (4-2 overall) to keep pace with Gallatin and Bozeman High behind unbeaten Billings West in the conference standings.