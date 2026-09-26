Friday Night Live: Tracking Week 5 of the high school football season

It's Week 5 of "Friday Night Live" — MTN Sports' continuous real-time tracker of various scores and updates from high school football — as we keep tabs on what's happening across Montana.

Top matchups tonight include No. 1 Billings West's trip to No. 4 Great Falls CMR in Class AA, No. 1 Florence and No. 3 Fairfield facing unbeatens Thompson Falls and Glasgow, respectively, in Class B, and key games in 8-Man between No. 1 Drummond-Philipsburg and 4-0 Twin Bridges, No. 3 Superior and 3-1 Seeley-Swan, and No. 5 St. Regis against 3-0 Darby.

The most recent updates will be at the top of the tracker, so refresh this page often. For a look at MTN Sports' football power rankings entering tonight, click here.

If you are at a game, you can share scores, big plays, quarter-by-quarter updates or highlight videos via email (scores@montanasports.com) or X/Twitter (@montanasports), or with a message to our Montana Sports Facebook page.

Follow along with our posts below. And also be sure to keep track of our scoreboard for more score updates.

6:41 p.m. | A long trip north

Almost all of tonight's games kick off at 7 p.m., but one game currently in progress in a Class B matchup between Anaconda and Eureka. The Copperheads made the nearly 300-mile trek almost to the Canadian border to visit the Lions.

Early in the second quarter, the teams are tied 8-8.

6:22 p.m. | The Thursday look-back

As tonight's games get under way, let's take a look back at what took place during Thursday night's slate.

Something had to give at Sam McDonald Stadium at Daylis as Belgrade visited Billings Senior for a Class AA game. Both the Panthers and Broncs entered the game winless. Belgrade, though, emerged victorious 28-27 in overtime.

The other scores from Thursday were as follows:

Class B



Joliet 47, Colstrip 6

8-Man



No. 2 Belt 46, Box Elder 6

Arlee 44, Plains 8

Chinook 74, Rocky Boy 0

Fort Benton 62, Harlem 8

6-Man

