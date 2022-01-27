Frenchtown school board votes not to rehire football coach Ryne Nelson

FRENCHTOWN— The Frenchtown school board voted not to rehire head football coach Ryne Nelson and his entire staff during Tuesday's school board meeting, athletic director Kipp Lewis confirmed with MTN Sports.

The Missoulian first reported the news Wednesday afternoon.

The board voted 2-5 on rehiring Nelson, with five votes against rehiring him as the head football coach, according to Lewis. Lewis said Nelson was "recommended" and "supported" by Frenchtown High School administration to remain the school's head coach before Tuesday's vote by the school board was cast.

Nelson had spent the last five years as the head football coach for the Broncs, and led Frenchtown to the Class A playoffs each year including three trips to the quarterfinal round.

In total Nelson amassed a 32-13 record with the Broncs including the postseason. Lewis said the district office will decide when the position will open again to applicants for head football coach at the high school.