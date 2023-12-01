Football coaches Steven Hunter of Belgrade, Nathan Wahl of Billings Skyview step down

BILLINGS — Billings Skyview and Belgrade are in search of new head football coaches following the resignations of Nathan Wahl and Steven Hunter this week.

Wahl stepped down at Skyview after six seasons as head coach while Hunter resigned after two seasons at Belgrade.

Wahl, who finished with a 6-49 overall record with the Falcons, previously was an assistant coach at Bozeman High under both Troy Purcell and Levin Wesche before returning to his alma mater to replace Ron Lebsock as head coach.

"It was just a real blessing to come back here, but it's just time for me. I think it's time for maybe somebody else to have the opportunity," Wahl told MTN Sports. "Billings is home and Skyview is home and to be able to be the head coach was pretty special. It's not something I took lightly. There's bad days in every profession, but the majority of mine were good days."

"We play to win the game. I'm not going to sugarcoat that," Wahl added. "When I came here I didn't think we'd have those end results on the field, but no way was I disappointed in the effort that our young men put forward."

Hunter, who accumulated a 1-17 record in two years with the Panthers, told MTN Sports he has stepped down for both professional and personal reasons.

"It's a hard decision to make," said Hunter, who spent 14 years as an assistant under previous head coach Eric Kinnaman. "Probably one of the hardest I've had to make. I've been part of Belgrade football for 16 seasons, so it's been a high priority for me for a long time. Really what I've got going on is some professional stuff and also some personal stuff that is ultimately going to require more of me (next) year and won't have the time that the program deserves. That's ultimately why I have stepped down."

"I loved Belgrade," Hunter added. "I really appreciate the opportunity. I think it's important that people know there's lots of great people in Belgrade who do lots for our athletes and our coaches and our schools. Hopefully that's what the next person is going to see, that there's lot of support around him and lots of good people there."

Elsewhere in Class AA, Dennis Morris resigned as head football coach at Great Falls CMR earlier in November.