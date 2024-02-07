Five Bozeman football players sign to next level on Wednesday

BOZEMAN — Five Bozeman football players signed to play at the next level on Wednesday.

Hudson Wiens and Rocky Lencioni will both stay in Bozeman and head to Montana State next year.

"It will be a lot of fun, you know," Wiens said. "I’m just excited to be a Bozeman High kid staying here and going to Montana State University representing Bozeman."

The aspect of staying home and the Bobcat coaching staff were two of the main reasons for Wiens and Lencioni to commit to play at Bobcat Stadium on Saturdays.

"It’s home," Lencioni described his decision to play for Montana State. "I’ve got really good relationships with everybody there, and I know people on the team, and I really like the coaches. Like I said, it’s home."

"It was hard to leave here. I mean, the coaching staff is so great," Wiens reflected on his reasoning to choose the Bobcats. "The defensive line coaches are so good, and the defensive staff is so good, and Coach (Brent) Vigen is a great coach, so I was excited to stay."

They were joined by three of their reigning state champion teammates who also signed to the next level.

Cordell Holzer will take the field at Dickinson State, while Torin Jeske and Malloy Mayer will play for Montana Tech.