Eureka football hoping to return to championship form in 2021

EUREKA — The Eureka football program has dominated the Class B in recent years, winning back-to-back championships in 2016 and 2017, as well as one in 2019. But it isn't just winning that matters to coach Trevor Utter. Utter says that the standard is just as high off the field as it is on.

"First day in pads, and we have a we have a young man who this is his first year of football, and he's special needs, and it's just so nice that he's here," said Utter. "I walk in the locker room and three of those kids that you're talking to today, they are strapping up his shoulder pads and they're putting on his jersey for him and I was just like you guys are awesome. This is exactly the mentality, that's what you want. I mean we want to win football games, but when you have young men that are doing that, it's like you're gonna make it in this world, if you can be kind and helpful and awesome like that you are going to make it."

As for what matters on the field coach other points to the leadership, specifically the seniors who will lead the way.

"We always say seniors matter, and seniors do matter. Their experience, their desire to know that this is the end. You see teams that are typically very successful late in the season, it's because their seniors are passionate hard working, hungry, and know the finality of where they're at," said Utter.

One thing that comes with age is experience and this team has that going into the 2021 season.

"Other seniors before us, that won the state championships kind of set an example, and we all feel obliged to follow that and lead by example as well," senior Johnny Fehr said.

"Win the state championship. That is our goal," added senior Joey Kindel.

Eureka's first game will be at home on Friday, Aug. 27 against the Bonners Ferry (Idaho) Badgers.

