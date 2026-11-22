The Drummond-Philipsburg Titans are state champions after defeating the Choteau Bulldogs 44-0 in the 8-Man title game Saturday.

With a group of 14 seniors, J.J. Lee says it’s a good feeling after losing to Scobey in the championship last year.

“It’s what we’ve wanted since we were freshman,” Lee said. “Since we were in elementary school.”

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Flint Creek shuts out Choteau in 8-Man championship, Titans complete undefeated season

Coach Jason Ostler said the team was one of the most talented he’s ever coached.

“If you’re not good enough of a coach to win with these kids, they should probably just fire you.” Ostler said. “They’re just great kids.”

The message was simple for the Titans going into the game: keep the Bulldogs' offense locked down and play physical.

“Be physical and don’t get beaten by big plays. Make them march the ball. As good as those guys are, they didn’t always put together big drives all season.” Ostler said.

Ostler’s sons, Javi and Paco, both play for the Titans. Jason Ostler said winning with them is something he won’t forget.

“It’s almost more special because you get to coach your sons,” he said.

Quarterback Jake Dauenhaur said the preparation for this game was simple.

“We knew we were the best team in the state,” Dauenhaur said. “We just had to go out and prove it.”

Dauenhaur is one of the team's 14 seniors, and would not have wanted to take home this state title with anyone else.

“It’s awesome. Getting to do it with your brothers, and we’ve just been together for such a long time. It’s surreal,” he said.

It was a dominant performance on both sides of the ball for the Titans, not allowing a single point from their opponent.

With some uncertainty about the future of the Flint Creek co-op — the schools on Monday are set to appeal a Montana High School Association ruling that would dissolve the pairing — J.J. Lee says that losing the program would hurt both schools.

“As an elementary kid from both schools, everybody wants to be a Titan. After our success years ago, they see that in us.” Lee said. “It would hurt both schools for sure.”

