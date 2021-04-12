Watch
Longtime Montana East-West Shrine Game volunteer Dennis McSweeney dies

HELENA — Dennis McSweeney, a longtime member of the Algeria Shriners in Helena and a volunteer for the Montana East-West Shrine Game, died over the weekend.

MTN reached out to members of the East-West Shrine Game Board and a member of the Algeria Shrine in Helena who confirmed McSweeney’s passing. The cause of death has not been revealed.

John Hayes, a volunteer of the East-West Shrine Game and fellow Shriner, told MTN Sports McSweeney’s death was a shock to all. Hayes praised McSweeney’s contributions to not just the Shrine Game for more than a decade, but to communities all across Montana, and said that he will be sorely missed.

