Class B roundup: Western B foes Florence, Bigfork to meet in title game

The final pairing of the Class B football season is set after the Florence Falcons and Bigfork Vikings took home wins in the semi-final round of the playoffs.

Florence 51, Jefferson 7

FLORENCE — In a quest to host the state title game, the Florence Falcons hammered the Jefferson Panthers, 51-7.

The Falcons set the tone for the matchup early on a touchdown hookup from Patrick Duchien to Blake Shoupe to put Florence ahead 7-0.

The Falcons would not give up their lead the remainder of the contest as Duchien found Caden Zaluski, Luke Maki in the endzone for a handful more scores through the air while Tristan Pyette added two more scores on the ground.

The lone Panthers touchdown came on a fumble recovery that was scooped up by Tyler Harrington and taken to the house, as the Falcons oppressive defense held Jefferson in check all game.

The Falcons will now play host to the Bigfork Vikings for the Class B championship next Saturday at 1 p.m.

Bigfork 7, Eureka 3

In a battle of attrition, the Bigfork Lions outlasted the Eureka Lions on the road, 7-3 to advance to the Class B state title game against Florence.

A game that featured five interceptions only saw three first-half points when Danny Dunn knocked a short-range field goal through near the end of the first half to put the Lions in front through two frames.

Though the two offenses stalled early, it took the Vikings one series to take the lead. Following a Patrick Wallen interception, Wallen stepped under center and fired a 45-yard pass to Nick Walker, setting up George Buckland to take it to the endzone on the ground to give the Vikings the only lead they'd need all afternoon.

The Vikings will now travel to Florence next Saturday to take on the Falcons to end the high school football season.


