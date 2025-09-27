Class AA roundup: Plenty of games go down to the wire, including No. 2 Gallatin and No. 5 Missoula Sentinel

The classification finally had multiple close contests in the top-5, as Gallatin, No. 2 in the latest MTN Sports power rankings, and fifth-ranked Missoula Sentinel both survived squeakers Friday night.

In the case of the Spartans, their game-winning score came as time expired on a field goal. Gallatin, meanwhile, won late in a tussle with crosstown rival Bozeman.

Elsewhere, top-ranked Kalispell Glacier, No. 3 Billings West and No. 4 Missoula Big Sky won handily, with the Eagles taking flight with a 64-point showing.

Key Week 5 matchup: No. 2 Gallatin 23, Bozeman 16

Carter Dahlke's 2-yard touchdown run with 3:30 to play lifted the Raptors to another close win over their intra-city rivals. The tie-breaking score came after the Raptors held Bozeman on fourth down deep in their own territory and was set up by a long run from Tyson Scheel. Bozeman again got into Gallatin territory on its final drive but was intercepted by Bobby Gutzman inside the 10, and the Raptors ran out the clock.

It's Gallatin's second straight win in the series after the Hawks won the first five contests. The past three games have been decided by one score.

Gallatin edges Bozeman 23-16 for second-ever crosstown win

Other Class AA highlights:

No. 1 Kalispell Glacier 45, Missoula Hellgate 0

Asher Knopik's 10th rushing touchdown of the season went for 70 yards, quarterback Jackson Presley rushed for three touchdowns and threw for two more, and the Wolfpack defense had another dominating game. Glacier has allowed just six points in its past three games.

No. 1 Kalispell Glacier remains spotless, shuts out Missoula Hellgate

No. 3 Billings West 40, Great Falls CMR 0

On the same night he was selected to play in the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl, Billings West's Matt Ludwig ran for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass, and Colt Johnson threw three touchdown passes to help the Golden Bears win their fourth straight.

No. 3 Billings West posts second consecutive shutout, tops CMR 40-0

No. 4 Missoula Big Sky 64, Kalispell Flathead 20

Eli Kasberg threw for 281 yards and three touchdowns and Brady Williams rushed for 134 yards and three more scores to help the Eagles accumulate 556 total yards. Big Sky's 64 points come a week after Bozeman put up 70 points last Friday night.

No. 4 Missoula Big Sky routes Kalispell Flathead, remains undefeated

Great Falls 42, Billings Skyview 0

Steele Harris had receiving touchdowns of 35 and 70 yards and Mason Cannon had two rushing touchdowns as the Great Falls offense exploded again, following up last week's 50 points in a loss. The win was the first of the season for the Bison (1-3).

Great Falls High shuts out Billings Skyview, 42-0

Helena 27, Helena Capital 24

Bengals clip Bruins in Helena's crosstown football showdown

Other scores:

No. 5 Missoula Sentinel 10, Butte 7

Sentinel's Blaise Olson connected on a 36-yard field goal as time expired and the Spartans escaped Naranche Field with the narrow victory.

Belgrade 44, Billings Senior 25

According to Dan Chesnet of the Belgrade News, the Panthers' 44 points are the most they've scored since 2018 when they were still in Class A.

