Billings West's Matt Ludwig selected for 2026 Navy All-American Bowl

BILLINGS — Matt Ludwig of Billings West has been selected to play in the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl.

The 26th annual Navy All-American Bowl will be played Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The game is billed as a showcase for the top 100 high school players in America.

Ludwig's selection for the annual high school all-star football game was announced prior to the Golden Bears' contest against Great Falls CMR on Friday at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium as part of the All-American Bowl's "Road To The Dome" tour.

Ludwig is the first Montanan to be selected to play in the game.

Nicknamed "Moose," Ludwig — primarily a tight end for West — committed to play college football at Michigan of the Big Ten Conference. He is rated as a four-star high school prospect.

Through four games entering Friday, Ludwig had 19 receptions for 287 yards and four touchdowns. He had also rushed for one score for the No. 3-ranked Bears.

Since its inception in 2000, the Navy All-American Bowl has featured 17 Heisman Trophy finalists and more than 450 players who later suited up in the NFL.

