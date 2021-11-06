Class A roundup: Laurel continues to roll, advances to semis with win over Frenchtown

(Editor's note: this article will be updated)

Laurel 34, Frenchtown 17

LAUREL - Repeating is seldom easy, but Laurel's football guys are still on track.

The Locomotives eliminated Frenchtown in Saturday's quarterfinal 34-17 in a game much closer than the final score. Laurel's defense was the difference maker coming up with four interceptions in the second half.

Laurel jumped on top 14-3 when Jakob Webinger blocked a punt that was scooped up by Owen Younger and returned just over 10 yards for a touchdown. Then with Laurel driving again, the Broncs went to work with an interception. That sparked the offense as Eli Quinn hit Sully Belcourt on a crossing patter to pull within 14-10.

After Frenchtown recovered an onside kick, Quinn fired to Connor Wright for a catch-and-run down to the one yard line. Moments later the Broncs led 17-14.

Laurel kicker Kyle Desmet accounted for the next two scores booting a game-tying 26-yard field goal just before halftime. He hit another late in the third quarter for a 20-17 Laurel lead.

Frenchtown was marching in the fourth before Kyson Moran picked off his second pass of the day, a deep ball from Quinn returned to near midfield. That led to a 24-yard Beau Dantic run around the right side and a 27-17 Laurel lead.

Konnor Gregerson capped the scoring on a 17-yard TD catch from Moran.

Laurel (8-0) will host Polson (9-0) next Saturday at 1 p.m. semifinal. Hamilton and Fergus meet in the other semi.

Class A scores

Hamilton 52, Miles City 13

Lewistown 39, Sidney 28

Polson 49, Billings Central 28

