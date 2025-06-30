Centerville's Luke Kelley, CJI's Nate Nelson representing Montana in CanAm Bowl XXVII

MEETEETSE, Wyo — It’s a special week for a select group of 6-Man players around the country, and for two Montanans in particular.

Chester-Joplin-Inverness standout Nate Nelson and Centerville star Luke Kelley will represent Montana in CanAm Bowl XXVII, a 6-Man all-star football game between the United States and Canada.

Team USA’s roster features players from Texas, Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming and Montana, while Canada pulls from the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

“Everyone plays football a different way in each state, so to bring it all together is pretty cool to see," Nelson said.

“It's been really special. Of course, last week playing 11-Man, kind of what I've been working my way towards this summer and playing next year," Kelley said. "This week, going back to where it all started and learning the 6-Man game again with a different offense, different coach and new players, so it's been good."

As Kelley touched on, he dipped his toes into the 11-Man game earlier in June in Montana's East-West Shrine Game where he scored the East’s only touchdown. It’s a quick week back in the 6-Man waters before he ships off to Butte for a football career at Montana Tech.

“Scoring that touchdown in the Shrine Game, really showing what I can do against guys from AA and all over the state — there was a lot of talent on that field — and getting the only touchdown for my team, it was a big moment for me," Kelley said.

Kelley and Nelson drove down to Meteetsee, Wyoming, together for Team USA’s practices, building relationships and their football knowledge throughout the week. But nothing really compares to wearing the Team USA gear.

“Competing for the country is always a cool thing, so I think it's cool to represent our country," Nelson said.

"My back plate fell off, but since my freshman year I've had an American flag back plate. It's special to play for your country," Kelley said.

Kickoff is scheduled for Tuesday evening in Rosetown, Saskatchewan. Team USA leads the all-time series 21-5 and has won 12 of the past 13 games. Rosters for CanAm Bowl XXVII can be found here.