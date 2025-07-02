Centerville's Luke Kelley accounts for 7 TDs in Team USA CanAm Bowl XXVII win

ROSETOWN, Sask. — Centerville's Luke Kelley accounted for seven total touchdowns Tuesday night to lead Team USA to a 70-52 win over Team Canada in CanAm Bowl XXVII.

Playing quarterback, Kelley rushed for four touchdowns and passed for three others as Team USA stretched its lead in the all-time series against Team Canada to 22-5. It was the 13th win in the last 14 games in the series for the U.S.

Related: Centerville's Luke Kelley, CJI's Nate Nelson representing Montana in CanAm Bowl XXVII

Kelley, who helped Centerville to the Montana 6-Man state championship as a junior in 2023, was named the offensive player of the game for Team USA. Kelley through all three of his touchdowns to Bridger Cozzens of Snake River, Wyo.

Dami Igbekoyi of Rosetown, Sask., rushed for three touchdowns for Team Canada and also returned two kickoffs for scores. Griffin LeBlanc of Wakaw, Sask., had two passing TDs and one rushing touchdown for the Canadians.

A Montana Tech signee, Kelley also played in the 78th East-West Shrine Game in Great Falls on June 21, during which he scored the East's only touchdown while playing wide receiver in a 14-7 defeat.

The Team USA CanAm Bowl roster featured players from Texas, Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming and Montana, while Team Canada pulled from the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. Kelley was one of two Montanans to suit up for Team USA, joining Nate Nelson of Chester-Joplin-Inverness.

