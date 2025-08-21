Centerville Miners transitioning to 8-Man football after 6-Man success

CENTERVILLE — After five years of dominance at the 6-Man level, including a state championship in 2023, the Centerville Miners are making the leap to 8-Man football this fall.

The move marks a return to familiar territory for the program, which won 8-Man titles in 1999 and 2006. But for the current roster, it’s uncharted ground — none of the players have ever competed at the 8-man level.

“These guys, we made the transition to six man going into their sixth grade year for our seniors,” head coach Brian Davison said. “So none of them have played eight man. So getting them used to that change, not everybody's eligible to catch a pass anymore, so kind of getting those subtle differences down. But outside of that, it's still just football.”

WATCH: CENTERVILLE MINERS MOVING FROM 6-MAN TO 8-MAN

The Miners will be relying on a much younger group after graduating a historic senior class. Centerville only has one senior on the 2025 roster.

“Not a lot of varsity time for these guys,” Davison said. “They might have had some small roles, but with that group in front of them, they just didn't get a lot of experience at the varsity level. So, you know, you were young, you know, we're going to have young mistakes. That's part of the youth … but you know we keep telling them we just want to get better as the year goes on.”

Players like junior lineman Zach Anderson said they’ve felt the adjustment early, but believe they’re improving.

“It has been pretty difficult, but we're getting there and we're learning it,” Anderson said. “I believe we’re going to get the hang of it over this year, and get going next year, too.”

Junior wide receiver and linebacker Nash Houge is confident Centerville can still contend in its new division.

“I think we're making playoffs,” Houge said. “I think it's definitely a younger team, but I think we can do pretty good this year. We're putting in the work. Working hard. I think we'll do pretty good.”

The jump to 8-Man also means rekindling rivalries against Fort Benton and Belt — two of the Northern division’s most competitive programs.

“I'm excited to go at them and see those rivalries again,” Anderson said.

“We haven't played Belt in a few years. Not since I've been playing here. So playing them for football this time will be pretty fun,” Houge added.

Even as the Miners brace for the challenges of a tough Northern division schedule, players believe the winning mentality that carried them through 6-man football will translate.

“I believe it does because we all want to win at our sports that we're playing,” Anderson said. “And we continue to want to win. So we're going to work towards that.”

Centerville opens its first season back in the 8-Man ranks on the road against Fort Benton.

