Braunson Henriksen ready for next chapter as a Montana Grizzly

POLSON — Braunson Henriksen played on both offensive and defensive lines for Polson. But for his next chapter it is the one he’s been dreaming of his whole life, Henrickson will play defense for the Montana Grizzlies.

University Of Montana commit Henriksen said, "Probably since I was maybe like second or third grade that's around the time I went to my first Griz game and I just always thought to myself, how awesome it would be to play out there and now I finally have the chance to."

He will be the third Polson football player in the last five years that has been recruited by the Griz (after Tanner Wilson and Mattew Rensvold) , so for Henriksen he’s not only representing his state, but his home town.

"I mean, just like spectator alone is awesome, but now knowing that I get to go play there, it's going to be unmatched and having been the first one in a few years to commit to the University of Montana. I am beyond excited to be able to represent my town represent everyone's who's who's brought me up," said Henriksen.

He’s being recruited as a defensive lineman and loves the idea of playing for head coach Bobby Hauck who’s defensive philosophy lines up perfectly with the way Henriksen plays.

Henriksen said, "We're all to be able to be a part of such a tenacious and just utterly awesome defensive unit I really can't wait."

Polson also just finished a tenacious season where they finished 7-0, a record and a season that Henriksen believes has prepared him for his next step.

" I think it really did, definitely like building up over these past four years has really helped me get ready to jump to this next level, so I'm looking forward to it," said Henriksen .