Bozeman High football starts fall camp, on path to defend 2023 state title

BOZEMAN — High school football kicked off its preseason on Friday in Montana, and Bozeman High enters this year as the reigning state champion. The Hawks were excited to get back on the gridiron and begin to defend the title.

"I feel great, man," Bozeman High coach Levi Wesche said. "It’s exciting to get back out here. You never know what’s actually going to happen until it’s finally here, and it’s finally time to put rubber to the road."

"We got a new team out here, but there’s always an expectation to compete for another championship this year, and I think we got a team that can accomplish that," Bozeman offensive lineman Simon Harbour said.

Defending a state title isn’t an easy feat, but the Hawks are keeping their nose down and going to work. They are focused on one another and tuning out the outside chatter.

"They hear a lot of chatter around from everyone else, how we’re going to fall off, how much talent we graduated, and everything else," Wesche said. "I think they got a little chip on their shoulder that says, hey, we were a big part of that thing, too, and we want to prove what we can do."

"We look pretty good," Bozeman High running back Brady Casagranda said. "We’re focusing on this year, not last year. You know, we’ve got a lot of shoes to fill, but our guys are stepping up and getting better every day, and they’re doing a great job at it."

The 2023 class from last season that has graduated did leave this current group of seniors with lessons they can bring into this season.

"We play together, and we play as a team," Bozeman High quarterback Kash Embry explained of the standard they are taking from last year into this one. "No matter what was going on, we always stuck together, so I think that was the biggest thing, and I think that’s what helped us win the state championship last year. I think that’s what will help us be successful this year."

Another key to success will be sticking together, which Embry says comes second nature to this squad.

"I mean, I love it so much. It’s the brotherhood. I think that’s the biggest thing," he said. "We treat each other with respect everywhere we go. We’re all friends. We’re all family. So, I think that’s my biggest thing."

The Hawks start their season at Helena High on Aug. 30.