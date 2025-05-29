Teams ‘super determined’ as 41st Bob Cleverley 8-Man All-Star Game approaches

BUTTE — For the vast majority of recently graduated 8-man football players who have been practicing at Montana Tech this week, Saturday's contest will be their final time suiting up.

Most won't play college football, and when Team Red and Team Blue clash on Bob Green Field in the 41st Bob Cleverley 8-Man All-Star Game at 7 p.m., the stakes will feel plenty high.

"Oh I'm super determined," said St. Ignatius product Iyezk Umphrey, a member of the Blue Team. "I can't lose my last game. I gotta go out on top."

Team Blue — comprised of players from the Western and Eastern 8-Man divisions — has won the past two contests over the Red Team, made up of Northern and Southern talent. The Blue Team is led by Valley Christian coach Jim Cissell and the Red Team by Fort Benton's Monte Giese.

"It means a lot," said Ennis graduate Kace Wagner of being picked for this all-star game. "I'm playing with a couple of my guys from Ennis so it's going to be fun playing with them one final time."

Manhattan Christian's Dominic Holst will represent the Eagles on Team Red and is the first player from the school to play in "The Clev" after the Eagles started 8-Man football in 2023.

"It's super special," said Holst, whose father Ben is also an assistant coach on Team Red. "Play my heart out for this game. "It's the last time I get to play. My dad is coaching so it's awesome to play with him one last time."

With the exception of Missoula-based Valley Christian, all the players and coaches hail from small Montana towns.

"It's a relatively tight community, these Class C kids," said Giese. "They all know each other, they all compete against each other in all sports. It's interesting when you get them all together. It's kind of like a reunion."

