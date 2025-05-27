Rosters: 2025 Bob Cleverley 8-Man all-star football game

BUTTE — The 2025 Bob Cleverley 8-Man all-star football game is Saturday.

The 41st edition of the game will pit the Blue Team, comprised of players from the East and West divisions, against the Red Team, which includes players from the North and South divisions.

The Blue Team will be led by Valley Christian coach Jim Cissell. Four of his former players — Daniel Stoltzfus, Brayden McCoy, Judah Levy and Cole Cordis — are on the roster, which also features Tyler Loan, Wyatt McPherson, Deacon Gackle and Brody Bushnell from state-champion Fairview. Warriors coach Derek Gackle is also an assistant.

Fort Benton coach Monte Giese will head up the Red Team. He will not have any former Longhorns playing for him, but five players from Belt, the 8-Man runner-up, are on the Red roster: Decland Bergstrom, Walker Maki, Rylan Davison, Luke Highfill and Mac Hedstrom.

Coaches and players reported to Butte on Tuesday for practices. The game kicks off at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Bob Green Field at Montana Tech.

41st Bob Cleverley 8-Man all-star football game

Saturday, May 31 at Butte

Blue Team

Roster:Severinie Dunster, Seeley-Swan; Jack Keast, St. Ignatius; Bridger Salvevold, Culbertson; Ben Hagan, Plentywood; Tyler Loan, Fairview; Wyatt McPherson, Fairview; Breckyn White, Circle; Daniel Stoltzfus, Valley Christian; Carson Solberg, Plentywood; Kaden Sanders, St. Regis; Mark Kirkaldie, Culbertson; Brayden McCoy, Valley Christian; Judah Levy, Valley Christian; Tyler Haines, Seeley-Swan; Reese Moon, Culbertson; Gavin Deen, Culbertson; Jace Curtiss, Circle; Dylan Wilkinson, Seeley-Swan; Deacon Gackle, Fairview; Zach Best, Seeley-Swan; Brody Bushnell, Fairview; Cole Cordis, Valley Christian; Shannon Stuart, Darby; Connor Schultz, Forsyth; Iyezk Umphrey, St. Ignatius.

Head coach: Jim Cissell, Valley Christian.

Assistant coaches: Derek Gackle, Fairview; Brian Manning, Culbertson; Jacob Haley, Seeley-Swan.

Red Team

Roster: Kyler Theis, Sheridan; Mason Tilzey, Park City; Erik Pitcher, Philipsburg; Declan Bergstrom, Belt; Ian McKamey, Cascade; Walker Maki, Belt; Logan Fluharty, Philipsburg; Kadin Graveley, Philipsburg; Kace Wagner, Ennis; Jacob Mann, Sheridan; Carson Nissen, Chinook; Landen Beck, Chinook; Rylan Davison, Belt; Cole Kramer, Ennis; Nathan Gunderson, Choteau; Dominic Holst, Manhattan Christian; Oliver Standiford, Chinook; Logan Hauptman, Drummond; Caden Lovett, Ennis; Karson Thomas, Choteau; Luke Highfill, Belt; Mac Hedstrom, Belt; Garett Harper, Park City; Tahvo Lattin, Philipsburg; Chance Dunkerson, Drummond; Hal McGregor, Cascade; Bode Bradshaw, Drummond.

Head coach: Monte Giese, Fort Benton.

Assistant coaches: Matt Triplett, Belt; Ben Holst, Manhattan Christian; Jason Ostler, Drummond-Philipsburg.

