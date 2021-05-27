Bob Cleverley 8-Man All-Star Game set to return on June 5; rosters revealed

BUTTE -- The Bob Cleverley 8-Man All-Star Game is set to return on June 5.

The all-star football game was founded in 1984 and had been played each year until 2020 when the game was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 game is back and will pit all-stars from the North and South conferences against all-stars from the East and West conferences. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 5 at Bob Green Field on the campus of Montana Tech in Butte.

Drummond-Philipsburg defeated Scobey for the 8-Man state championship in the fall, claiming its third title in the past four years. The Titans and Spartans will be teammates on the Red Team, which combines all-stars from the East and West, for the Bob Cleverley game, with Drummond-Philipsburg bringing Preston Metesh, Ethan Parke and Trevor Morrissey to the game and Scobey bringing Parker Cromwell, Jayce Tande and Payton Leibrand. Drummond-Philipsburg coaches Mike Cutler and JC Holland, who both retired after last season, and Scobey coach Brock Berryhill will be assistants for the Red Team. Alberton-Superior's Jeff Schultz will be the Red Team's head coach.

The Blue Team will feature athletes from the North and South and be coached by Mike White of Shelby. Complete rosters for the Bob Cleverley 8-Man All-Star Game are below.

Bob Cleverley 8-Man All-Star Game

June 5 at Butte (Bob Green Field at Montana Tech)

Blue Roster (North and South)

Colton Young, Absarokee; Stephen Links Jr., Simms; Aidan McDaniel, Belt; William Ullery, Fort Benton; Caden Smerker, Simms; Hayden Axtman, Fort Benton; Jace Thompson, Fort Benton; Hartson Van Houten, Sheridan; Garrett Zimdars, Park City; Tony Daley, Choteau; Ian Swanson, Ennis; Wyatt Anderson, Joliet; Tucker Johnstone, Park City; Kelly Lind, Joliet; Jackson Appley, Shelby; River Hanson, Cascade; Ben Kessler, Park City; Preston Nitschke-Love, Great Falls Central; Tabris Correa, Shelby; Hayden Diekhans, Fort Benton; Kaimen Evans, Belt; Kaden Shelton, Cascade; Carl Shaw, Twin Bridges.

Head coach: Mike White, Shelby.

Assistant coaches: Jory Thompson, Fort Benton; Brett Nordahl, Twin Bridges; Greg Horton, Cascade; Mark Rathbun, Park City; George Warburton, Joliet.

Red Roster (East and West)

Preston Metesh, Drummond-Philipsburg; Bryan Mask, Alberton-Superior; Parker Cromwell, Scobey; Lucas Anderson, Thompson Falls; Garrett George, Fairview; Paul Hardy, Fairview; Jayce Tande, Scobey; Hayden Lockie, Circle; Ethan Parke, Drummond-Philipsburg; Kade Pardee, Thompson Falls; Steve Rice, Fairview; Jared Pardee, Ekalaka; Ian Killorn, St. Ignatius; Cole Becker, Circle; Keegan Nelson, Westby-Grenora; Payton Leibrand, Scobey; Easton Hopes, Fairview; Cody Burk, Thompson Falls; Tucker Foster, Plains; Layne Spidel, St. Ignatius; William McPherson, Thompson Falls; Trevor Morrissey, Drummond-Philipsburg; Aaron Waddle, Alberton-Superior; Adian Harbin, Westby-Grenora; Kyle Minow, Broadus; Roman Sparks, Thompson Falls.

Head coach: Jeff Schultz, Alberton-Superior.

Assistant coaches: Mike Cutler, Drummond-Philipsburg; JC Holland, Drummond-Philipsburg; Jared Koskela, Thompson Falls; Tyler Murray, St. Ignatius; Brock Berryhill, Scobey; Tennedore Kittleman, Ekalaka; Blake Lampert, Westby-Grenora.