Billings West's Moose Ludwig named Gatorade Montana football player of the year

CHICAGO — Billings West senior Matt "Moose" Ludwig is the 2025 Gatorade Montana football player of the year, the organization announced Friday.

Ludwig, who has signed to play in college for the University of Michigan, was a tight end and defensive end for the Golden Bears this past season. He had 50 catches for 736 yards and 10 touchdowns in helping West to a 10-2 overall record and a runner-up finish in Class AA. Ludwig added five touchdowns on 29 carries.

Defensively, he had 32 tackles, including 13.5 for loss, 19 quarterback hurries, four sacks and five pass breakups. Ludwig also handled punting duties for the Bears.

“It’s very hard not to pick Matt ‘Moose’ Ludwig,” Missoula Big Sky coach Matt Johnson said in a Gatorade release. “He’s very good and played on both sides of the ball, and punted. He’s really very deserving.”

According to the release, Ludwig has a 3.83 weighted grade-point average, is a member of West's Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter and participates in off-campus bible study sessions.

The release also stated Ludwig is in the process of launching a nonprofit called #5 Beats for Nicko: Nicko's Dream, God's Plan, My Mission in memory of his late younger brother.

Ludwig is a three-time all-state selection and has been invited to play in the U.S. Navy All-American Bowl.

Merek Mihelish of Helena Capital won the 2024 Gatorade award.