BILLINGS — The ink is barely dry, but Matt 'Moose' Ludwig has made it official.

The Billings West senior tight end and four-star recruit has signed with the University of Michigan and head coach Sherrone Moore. Moose will head to Ann Arbor on Jan. 2 and go through winter conditioning and spring practices with the Wolverines.

Michigan signee, Billings West tight end ‘Moose’ Ludwig releases apparel line

"This is going to sound bad, but the food," Ludwig said when asked what he's looking forward to most in Michigan outside of football. "The Detroit-style pizza is out of this world for some reason. They surprisingly have a lot of good sushi. Actually, the Great Lakes. I've never seen those before, so that will be cool."

Moose is a household name in Montana and was one of the main reasons the Treasure State adopted a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) policy for high school athletes. Moose has worked with Scooter's Coffee in Billings throughout the fall and recently released an apparel line with his unique logo.

"Just being able to do these things and be able to use my name to help business but also help my name grow, as well, it's just super special," Ludwig said. "Being able to give it back and run foundations like '5 Beats for Nicko' and even this Christmas being able to get my parents, my sister and other people gifts. It's something that kids always dream of, is getting stuff for your parents who have provided for you. I'm just super excited I get this opportunity."

That clothing line will expand in the near future as Moose prepares to take the next step in his playing career.

Moose’s clothing line can be found at www.mooseapparelco.com.