Billings Public Schools names Justin Walker interim Skyview football coach

BILLINGS — Billings Public Schools on Tuesday announced Justin Walker as the interim head football coach at Skyview High School.

According to a press release issued by School District 2, Walker will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the season. Walker is in his second year as a teacher at Skyview High, the release stated.

Related: Billings Skyview football coach John Simpson resigns

Previously an assistant coach, Walker takes over the program after SD2 on Monday announced the resignation of head coach John Simpson.

Hired in 2024, Simpson led the Falcons for the past two-plus seasons after serving as defensive coordinator. Skyview had gone 1-8 in 2024 and 2025 under Simpson, and lost 41-14 to Helena High in its 2026 opener last Thursday.

When reached by MTN Sports this week, Simpson declined to comment. BPS athletic and activities director Mark Sulser, in a press release announcing Simpson's departure, also stated that the school district would have no further comment regarding the Falcons' coaching situation.

Greg Rachac / MTN Sports John Simpson is pictured during a game between Billings Skyview and Helena High on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at Sam McDonald Stadium at Daylis in Billings. Simpson resigned as head coach at Skyview three days later.

Simpson, a longtime U.S. history and sociology teacher at Skyview, was the third head coach in program history following Ron Lebsock, who started the Falcons' program in 1985 and resigned in 2017, and Nathan Wahl, who coached Skyview for six seasons (2018-23).

Simpson played defensive back at Rocky Mountain College before spending nine season on the Skyview staff under Lebsock. He later helped Carroll College win an NAIA national championship in 2010 as a defensive backs coach under Mike Van Diest.

Simpson returned to Skyview for the 2011 and 2012 seasons, then spent the 2013 season coaching at Joliet. Simpson later had two different coaching stints with Billings West before coming back to Skyview again in 2022.

This is a developing story. MTN Sports has reached out to Walker for comment.

