Bigfork gearing up for State B championship

BIGFORK — Over the past two regular seasons, the Bigfork football team hasn’t been able to capitalize against Eureka and get a win, so last week's win over the Lions in the Class B semifinals was indescribable, according to head coach Jim Benn.

“It's great. The looks on the kids faces, the feeling, the togetherness, the love, you know, it is all you can ask for,“ Benn said.

The Vikings hope that can carry over into Saturday's State B championship against Florence. This is the second time this season these two teams are meeting, with Florence winning the first game.

"I think we just kind of over thought our defensive plan and gave up too many possessions that we didn't need to and the onside kick also. So if we clean up those mistakes and force mistakes on them, I think it could be good," Bigfork quarterback Patrick Wallen said.

However win or lose, this will be a season the Vikings never forget.

"To see our team be able to come together on and off the field to overcome those battles and our town and our community has our back more than anyone," said Wallen.

They also have full support from Benn. This is only his second season with the Vikings and he has instilled a new culture within the program.

"You know things like positive masculinity and and they bought into all of it, and then some, and the the tightness that's developed with this group is not something I've ever seen, and I just I'm so proud of this, the school and what an amazing community,"said Benn.

And his message as his seniors who will see a high school football field for the last time on Saturday is simple.

"Love each other. It has been the message all the way through."

