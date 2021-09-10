Bigfork football heating up with second year head coach Jim Benn

BIGFORK — Bigfork is taking on Conrad this week after coming off of a 27-0 win against Cut Bank. Bigfork head coach Jim Benn says it's usually Week 2 where he sees the most progress happen after figuring out those smaller mistakes made in game one of the season, and he says he has full confidence in his team heading into Friday night.

"We're hoping to kind of shore up the details and take care of the little things that make a big difference as the season goes on," Benn said.

"We are a classy kind of group, we want to show that we work hard, day in day out and then we want to win, win a lot of games go deep in playoffs," offensive and defensive lineman Braeden Guse added.

This is Benn's second season as the head coach in Bigfork after leaving Missoula Loyola as the offensive coordinator. After coaching in almost every Class B stadium in the state, his resume is more than impressive. But what is even more impressive is the culture that he has instilled in this Bigfork team in just a short time.

"How do you treat each other, how do you respond in adverse situations, and then the system of how to play, how are we going to play, what's going to be the thing we hang our hat on," Benn said.

With Bigfork being one of the smaller Class B schools, Benn is trying to bring more attention to this team, and now you may even know Bigfork football through their TikTok handle.

"A coach Benn initiative trying to get some hype around this place, beautiful facilities we have and just the kind of the place Bigfork is. We want to be a destination for the three or four schools in Flathead Valley," said Guse.

Guse said defense will be critical for taking down Conrad.

"They are a big run team so we're gonna stop the run this week. We know they're physical, they're big guys up front so if we can, we can set the tone on the D line to hopefully take some plays out of their playbook by how we play, that's going to set us up nicely," Guse said.