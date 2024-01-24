Former Helena Capital, UM Western standout AJ Wilson named Great Falls CMR football coach

GREAT FALLS — AJ Wilson was named Wednesday as the next head coach of the Great Falls CMR football team, per a release from Great Falls Public Schools. The move is pending board approval from GFPS.

Wilson is a 2012 graduate of Helena Capital High School. While at Capital, he was named the Western AA defensive player of the year as a member of the 2011 state champion Bruins.

He played college football at Montana Western where he was a two-time all conference selection and the 2015 Frontier Conference defensive player of the year. Following the 2015 season he was a first-team NAIA All-America selection.

Wilson was on the Montana Western coaching staff in 2016 and worked at Chadron State during the Spring of 2017. He was an assistant coach at Spring Creek High School in Elko County, Nevada, from 2017-2020 before taking over the reins as head coach in 2021.

His 2022 team advanced to the Nevada 3A state semifinals. For the past year he has been on the staff at CMR, where he teaches health enhancement and weight training classes. He was a member of the 2023 football coaching staff.

“CM Russell High School and the GFPS Athletic Department are excited to provide AJ the opportunity to lead the next generation of Rustler football players,” GFPS athletics coordinator Mike Henneberg stated in a media release.

"He has a tremendous football back ground and enthusiasm for the position. He is aware of the rich Tradition of CMR Football and is excited for the challenge.”

Wilson takes over the program after Dennis Morris stepped down in November. Morris went 13-24 during his four seasons with the Rustlers.

