After Boise State commitment, Kalispell Glacier QB Jackson Presley has big goals for 2024 season

KALISPELL — Jackson Presley is entering his junior year at Kalispell Glacier. After a deep state playoff run in his sophomore season last fall, he has established himself as one of the must-watch quarterbacks in Class AA.

His early success in high school football is already drawing attention at the next level, Glacier head coach Grady Bennett said he has been hearing from many colleges asking about Presley over the summer.

“Every college that called me this whole offseason, the first thing I said was, 'Yeah, he's good on the field, but he's even better off the field,'” Bennett said. “Great young man, good person, great leader.”

Earlier this month, Presley committed to play NCAA Division I football at Boise State after he is done at Glacier.

Presley reflected on why he ultimately chose to spend his college years in Boise.

“I just love Boise State. I love their coaches and they're a QB-friendly offense. They swing the ball around and their coaches generally have a great love for all their players,” Presley said. “I think I can not only strive as a football player there and win games, but really just grow as a man and as a human being, and I'm super excited about it.”

Although Presley is excited about committing to Boise State, he made it clear his focus is on Wolfpack football.

He said the team has not forgotten the heartbreak of making the state championship and coming up short.

“I think that’s been the main motivator for this offseason since November 17,” Presley said. "That’s really just been our main motivator, so after that day we’ve been grinding hard, and I know this team is hungry to get back where we were, and I’m super excited to watch us do that.”

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Kalispell Glacier junior quarterback Jackson Presley throws a pass during the first day of practice ahead of the 2024 high school football season.

Presley has influenced the rest of the team to buy into his same vision, which comes as no surprise when you ask his teammates about his leadership.

Senior safety Carson Baker said he felt Presley’s leadership presence almost immediately after he joined the team last season.

“Even last year as a sophomore, he was the best leader on our team by far, and it's such an honor to play with a guy like him and he's such a good person off the field,” Baker said. "If you met him, you wouldn't know he played football because he wouldn't bring it up. He doesn't brag about it. He's just a humble, good-working guy.”

The leadership did not come as easily as it seemed for Presley, given he moved to Kalispell from California in his sophomore year.

“It's been a transition for sure, being able to move states, going to a new program where you're kind of new and all that kind of stuff,” Presley said. “But this team has really taken me under their wing and really showed me what true brotherhood is all about, and that's all that a teammate can ask for. And I'm super, incredibly blessed to be up here with this team, and I couldn't ask for anything better.”

The coaching staff also sees the team’s confidence in Presley as coach Bennett is thankful Presley is only a junior.

“Coming back, if you can have your quarterback back, obviously it's a huge benefit to your team, and a kid like Jackson who's so talented, not only on the field, but he's a really, really good person off the field, great leader, just a good young man of character,” Bennett said. “So to have that position settled is huge for any football team. It already puts you ahead of the eight ball.”

Glacier kicks off its season Aug. 29 at Great Falls High.