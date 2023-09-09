6-Man roundup: Valier powers past Sunburst, 62-12

SUNBURST — Chase Horn accounted for eight touchdowns Friday night to lead Valier to a 62-12 victory over Sunburst.

Horn scored on an 8-yard run to give the Panthers an early first-quarter lead, then threw a 20-yard TD pass to Connor Walsted to make the score 15-0.

Horn and Walstad connected on a 25-yard touchdown pass early in the second, making it 21-0. Horn later made his mark on defense, scooping a fumble in the end zone as Valier took a 27-6 lead before halftime.

Horn tacked on a 12-yard TD run and threw a 43-yard scoring pass to Tristen Valdez in the third as the advantage ballooned to 41-6. After Garett Monroe scored on a 38-yard run, Horn scored again on defense with a 3-yard fumble return, then capped the scoring with a 38-yard TD run.

Sunburst got touchdowns from Carter Enneberg on a 72-yard kickoff return and Travis McKinley on a 9-yard run.

Elsewhere in 6-Man ...

No. 6 Centerville 16, Highwood 0 (1Q, postponed)

No. 10 Westby-Grenora 56, Terry 0

Jordan 31, Bainville 26

Shields Valley 46, Absarokee 6

