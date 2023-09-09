Watch Now
Paramedics respond to player injuries as Centerville-Highwood game postponed

An ambulance and a helicopter responded to player injuries during a game between Highwood and Centerville in Highwood on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Posted at 9:13 PM, Sep 08, 2023
HIGHWOOD — A 6-Man football game between Centerville and Highwood was postponed Friday night when two players suffered injuries.

Highwood's William Elkins and Centerville's Zack Anderson were hurt in separate occurrences on the same play with 5:44 remaining in the first quarter. Both were transported to Great Falls — Elkins was airlifted by helicopter with a back injury while Anderson was taken by ambulance for a leg injury, according to school officials.

Coaches told MTN Sports that Elkins was alert and responsive and had feeling in all of his limbs.

The game was halted with Centerville leading 16-0 and did not resume. No makeup plans were immediately announced.

This story will be updated

