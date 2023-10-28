6-Man playoffs: Harlowton-Ryegate dominates Bridger, rolls into quarterfinals

BRIDGER — In the state’s only 6-Man playoff game Friday night, Harlowton-Ryegate scored touchdowns in all three phases to roll past Bridger 59-14 and into next week’s quarterfinal round.

Harlowton got started on the right foot when Bergen Mysse took the opening kickoff back for a touchdown and an 8-0 lead, but Bridger’s Justin Dravetsky answered with a long TD run on the Scouts’ opening possession and Harlo’s lead had been cut to 8-6.

The Engineers, though, pushed the lead to double digits later in the first quarter on Mysse’s second touchdown, a 7-yard run that made the score 16-6. With 5:11 left before halftime Joe Alvarez caught a 15-yard TD pass from Gabe Dill and Harlowton had built a 24-6 advantage.

Mysse was in the end zone again with 1:40 left in the first to make the score 31-5, this time on a 13-yard pass from Dill. Dill later hit Tyrus Hall with a 32-yard touchdown pass in the early part of the second quarter and the Engineers had blown it open even more, 39-6.

Hall then scooped up a Bridger fumble and returned it 30 yards for another touchdown to put Harlowton up 45-6 with 6:37 left before halftime. After Bridger’s defense scored on a safety, Angus Glennie returned an interception for a TD and the Engineers took a 51-8 lead into halftime.

Harlowton, now 9-1, advances to the 6-Man quarterfinals where it will play the winner of Saturday’s first-round game between Valier and Hot Springs. Bridger finished its season with a 5-5 record.

The Harlowton-vs.-Bridger game was the lone playoff game in 6-Man on Friday. Saturday’s games consist of Valier at Hot Springs, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine at Chester-Joplin-Inverness, Shields Valley at Froid-Lake, Power-Dutton-Brady at Centerville, Savage at West Yellowstone, Westby-Grenora at Big Sandy, and Lincoln at Custer-Hysham-Melstone.

