Posted at 3:02 PM, Oct 22, 2023

2023 6-Man state football playoffs at home sites Bracket First round Oct. 27-28 Game 1: Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine at Chester-Joplin-Inverness, 1 p.m. Saturday (at Chester) Game 2: Shields Valley at Froid-Medicine Lake, 1 p.m. Saturday (at Medicine Lake) Game 3: Harlowton-Ryegate at Bridger, 7 p.m. Friday Game 4: Valier at Hot Springs, 1 p.m. Saturday Game 5: Power-Dutton-Brady at Centerville, 1 p.m. Saturday Game 6: Savage at West Yellowstone, 1 p.m. Saturday Game 7: Westby-Grenora at Big Sandy, 1 p.m. Saturday Game 8: Lincoln at Custer-Hysham-Melstone, 1 p.m. Saturday (at Custer) Quarterfinals Nov. 3-4 Game 9: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner Game 10: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner Semifinals Nov. 10-11 Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner Championship Nov. 18 Game 15: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner

