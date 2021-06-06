6-Man All-Star Game MVPs look forward to future at Montana Western

HIGHWOOD — It was 51-20 win for the red team in the 6-Man All-Star game in Highwood on Friday. And that offensive onslaught was sparked by a pair of future college teammates.

Power-Dutton-Brady’s Nicholas Widhalm won the offensive MVP award for the red team, throwing six touchdowns. Two of those were first-half connections with Shields Valley star Aidan Jenkins, who made other great catches throughout the game and also captured a co-defensive MVP.

"During practice me and him, we get those one-on-ones, we knew where each other would be on that field," Widhalm said. "He trusted me to throw I trusted him to catch it."

Widhalm and Jenkins played against each other in the 6-man playoffs this fall, when Shields Valley took down Power-Dutton-Brady in the second round. By scouting and playing each other, they knew something special could happen as teammates during all-star week.

"I was scoping, I think it was two weeks before (the playoff game) and I was just like, dang, this guy’s a pretty good QB," Jenkins said. "We were scouting just for Nick. You know, he was pretty good."

The all-star game was just their first glimpse as teammates together. Widhalm and Jenkins will both head to Dillon this fall to play football for Montana Western. Widhalm is set to play receiver for the Bulldogs, while Jenkins will be a defensive back. So while they won’t be throwing to each other, they still look forward to making each other better.

"I’m pretty excited," Widhalm said. "I can't wait to get down there and just get to work with him and all the rest of the recruits honestly."

