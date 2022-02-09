Watch
Big Sky Conference

Actions

UM, MSU women's games against Portland State postponed; Bobcats pivot to Southern Utah

items.[0].image.alt
MTN Sports
Cat-Griz logo
Posted at 11:35 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 16:00:25-05

The Montana and Montana State women's basketball games against Portland State this week have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within PSU's program, according to both schools.

Montana State (15-8, 10-2 Big Sky Conference), the No. 1 team in the Big Sky women's standings, was set to play PSU Thursday night in Portland. According to a media release, MSU arrived in Portland on Tuesday, will now head to Cedar City, Utah, to take on Southern Utah (13-8, 9-3) on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in a different makeup game.

MSU's game against Portland State (5-15, 0-12) has been rescheduled to Feb. 21. The Bobcats are still on track to play at Northern Arizona (10-10, 7-5) on Saturday.

The Lady Griz (14-6, 7-4) were scheduled to play Portland State on Saturday, and their contest with PSU has been rescheduled to Feb. 19.

UM will play at NAU on Thursday and will follow that up with a road game at Eastern Washington (4-16, 2-9) on Monday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state