UM, MSU women's games against Portland State postponed; Bobcats pivot to Southern Utah

The Montana and Montana State women's basketball games against Portland State this week have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within PSU's program, according to both schools.

Montana State (15-8, 10-2 Big Sky Conference), the No. 1 team in the Big Sky women's standings, was set to play PSU Thursday night in Portland. According to a media release, MSU arrived in Portland on Tuesday, will now head to Cedar City, Utah, to take on Southern Utah (13-8, 9-3) on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in a different makeup game.

MSU's game against Portland State (5-15, 0-12) has been rescheduled to Feb. 21. The Bobcats are still on track to play at Northern Arizona (10-10, 7-5) on Saturday.

The Lady Griz (14-6, 7-4) were scheduled to play Portland State on Saturday, and their contest with PSU has been rescheduled to Feb. 19.

UM will play at NAU on Thursday and will follow that up with a road game at Eastern Washington (4-16, 2-9) on Monday.