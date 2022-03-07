Montana's Carmen Gfeller, MSU's Darian White named 1st team All-Big Sky

BOISE, IDAHO — The Big Sky Conference released its women's all-conference lists on Monday, and the Treasure State was well represented with the postseason awards.
Montana junior forward Carmen Gfeller and Montana State junior guard Darian White were both named first-team All-Big Sky on Monday. Sacramento State's Lianna Tillman was named league MVP, while Idaho's Beyonce Bea and Idaho State's Tomekia Whitman rounded out the first team.
White, who hails from Boise, Idaho, was also named the co-Defensive Player of the Year alongside Whitman. For White, who averaged 15.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.6 steals per game, it's her second first team all-league selection and Defensive Player of the Year award after earning both last year as a sophomore.
Gfeller, of Colfax, Washington, was a third-team selection last year and the Lady Griz forward averaged 13.9 points and 6.7 rebounds this year for UM.
Montana point guard Sophia Stiles was named to the second team on Monday. Stiles, a Malta native and senior, averaged 11.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists this year for Montana.
Montana State junior forward Kola Bad Bear was named to the third team as well. Bad Bear, who hails from Billings, averaged 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bobcats this season.
The women's Big Sky Conference Tournament begins on Monday with the first round games. Both UM and MSU have a first-round bye and will open their play in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday. The Lady Griz, the No. 5 seed, will play No. 4 Northern Arizona at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday while the Bobcats will play the winner of Sacramento State and Weber State at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
2021-22 All-Big Sky Conference Teams
First Team
Lianna Tillman, Sacramento State *
Beyonce Bea, Idaho *
Darian White, Montana State *
Carmen Gfeller, Montana
Tomekia Whitman, Idaho State
* Unanimous selection
Second Team
Isnelle Natabou, Sacramento State
Estefania Ors, Idaho State
Sophia Stiles, Montana
Hannah Simental, Northern Colorado
Daryn Hickok, Weber State
Third Team
Kola Bad Bear, Montana State
Darri Dotson, Southern Utah
Kurstyn Harden, Northern Colorado
Jacinta Buckley, Eastern Washington
Diaba Konate, Idaho State
Honorable Mention
Daylani Ballena, Southern Utah
Cherita Daugherty, Southern Utah
Regan Schenck, Northern Arizona
Louise Forsyth, Idaho
Jaydia Martin, Eastern Washington
Khiarica Rasheed, Northern Arizona
Individual Award Winners:
Most Valuable Player: Lianna Tillman, Sacramento State
Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Darian White, Montana State; Tomekia Whitman, Idaho State
Top Reserve: Louise Forsyth, Idaho
Newcomer of the Year: Isnelle Natabou, Sacramento State
Freshman of the Year: Jaydia Martin, Eastern Washington