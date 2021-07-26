Montana football lands 5 players, Montana State 2 on preseason All-Big Sky Conference team

SPOKANE, WASH. — The Montana Grizzlies earned the second-most nods for the preseason all-Big Sky Conference teams that were released on Monday at the Big Sky Kickoff in Spokane.
Receiver Samuel Akem, linebacker Jace Lewis, safety Robby Hauck, offensive tackle Conlan Beaver and longsnapper Matthew O’Donoghue were the Grizzlies named preseason all-Big Sky. Akem, Lewis, Hauck and Beaver are all repeat honorees from 2020.
Montana State had two selections for the preseason honor in linebacker Troy Andersen and offensive guard Taylor Tuiasosopo, who was also a repeat honoree from 2020.
Quarterback Eric Barriere of Eastern Washington and linebacker Tre Walker of Idaho were dubbed the preseason MVPs as well.
Weber State, which was picked to win the league by the media and the coaches, led the way with seven selections to the preseason team.
Below is the full list:
Quarterbacks
Eric Barriere – Eastern Washington*
Running Backs
Elijah Dotson – Sac State*
Josh Davis – Weber State*
Fullbacks
Logan Kendall – Idaho
Wide Receivers
Samuel Akem – Montana*
Talolo Limu-Jones – Eastern Washington
Tanner Conner – Idaho State
Tight Ends
Marshel Martin – Sac State*
Tackles
Tristen Taylor – Eastern Washington*
Conlan Beaver – Montana*
Guards
Ty Whitworth – Weber State*
Taylor Tuiasosopo – Montana State*
Centers
Connor Pettek – UC Davis
Placekicker
Luis Aguilar – Northern Arizona*
Return Specialist
Rashid Shaheed – Weber State*
Defensive Tackles
Jared Schiess – Weber State*
Bryce Rodgers – UC Davis*
Defensive Ends
Mitchell Johnson – Eastern Washington
George Tarlas – Weber State*
Outside Linebackers
La’akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis – Southern Utah
Troy Andersen – Montana State/Conner Mortensen – Weber State (tie)
Middle Linebackers
Tre Walker – Idaho*
Jace Lewis – Montana*
Cornerbacks
Anthony Adams – Portland State*
Eddie Heckard – Weber State*
Safeties
Morgan Vest – Northern Arizona
Robby Hauck – Montana*
Punter
Daniel Whelan – UC Davis
Longsnapper
Matthew O’Donoghue - Montana
* - Denotes repeat preseason honoree from 2020