Montana football lands 5 players, Montana State 2 on preseason All-Big Sky Conference team

SPOKANE, WASH. — The Montana Grizzlies earned the second-most nods for the preseason all-Big Sky Conference teams that were released on Monday at the Big Sky Kickoff in Spokane.

Receiver Samuel Akem, linebacker Jace Lewis, safety Robby Hauck, offensive tackle Conlan Beaver and longsnapper Matthew O’Donoghue were the Grizzlies named preseason all-Big Sky. Akem, Lewis, Hauck and Beaver are all repeat honorees from 2020.

Montana State had two selections for the preseason honor in linebacker Troy Andersen and offensive guard Taylor Tuiasosopo, who was also a repeat honoree from 2020.

Quarterback Eric Barriere of Eastern Washington and linebacker Tre Walker of Idaho were dubbed the preseason MVPs as well.

Weber State, which was picked to win the league by the media and the coaches, led the way with seven selections to the preseason team.

Below is the full list:

Quarterbacks

Eric Barriere – Eastern Washington*

Running Backs

Elijah Dotson – Sac State*

Josh Davis – Weber State*

Fullbacks

Logan Kendall – Idaho

Wide Receivers

Samuel Akem – Montana*

Talolo Limu-Jones – Eastern Washington

Tanner Conner – Idaho State

Tight Ends

Marshel Martin – Sac State*

Tackles

Tristen Taylor – Eastern Washington*

Conlan Beaver – Montana*

Guards

Ty Whitworth – Weber State*

Taylor Tuiasosopo – Montana State*

Centers

Connor Pettek – UC Davis

Placekicker

Luis Aguilar – Northern Arizona*

Return Specialist

Rashid Shaheed – Weber State*

Defensive Tackles

Jared Schiess – Weber State*

Bryce Rodgers – UC Davis*

Defensive Ends

Mitchell Johnson – Eastern Washington

George Tarlas – Weber State*

Outside Linebackers

La’akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis – Southern Utah

Troy Andersen – Montana State/Conner Mortensen – Weber State (tie)

Middle Linebackers

Tre Walker – Idaho*

Jace Lewis – Montana*

Cornerbacks

Anthony Adams – Portland State*

Eddie Heckard – Weber State*

Safeties

Morgan Vest – Northern Arizona

Robby Hauck – Montana*

Punter

Daniel Whelan – UC Davis­­

Longsnapper

Matthew O’Donoghue - Montana

* - Denotes repeat preseason honoree from 2020