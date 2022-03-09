Kalispell's Tiana Johnson, Idaho Vandals advance to semifinal round with win over Southern Utah

BOISE, Idaho — There will be an all-Montana battle in the semifinal round of the women's Big Sky Conference Tournament.

Well, sort of.

Kalispell native Tiana Johnson, a senior for the Idaho Vandals basketball team, scored six points and grabbed eight rebounds as the No. 6 Vandals beat No. 3 Southern Utah 77-64 on Tuesday evening at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. Johnson also racked up three steals before fouling out late in the game.

Idaho (14-17) advances to the semifinal round of the tournament and will take on No. 2 Montana State at 8 p.m. on Wednesday. The Bobcats beat Weber State 81-60 earlier in the day.

It was Idaho's second win in as many days as one of the seeds that didn't get a bye. UI beat Portland State 75-52 on Monday evening as Johnson scored 18 points in that effort.

Johnson transferred to Idaho this season after four years with Sacramento State, also of the Big Sky Conference.

The winner of Idaho and Montana State will play the winner of No. 8 Northern Colorado and No. 4 Northern Arizona for the Big Sky title on Friday. UNC upset top-seeded Idaho State on Tuesday while NAU topped Montana as well.