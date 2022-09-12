Griz, Bobcats remain at Nos. 3 and 4 in Stats Perform FCS poll

It's a new week with little change for the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll.

The Grizzlies and Bobcats hold at Nos. 3 and 4, respectively, in the latest poll which was released Monday.

North Dakota State (2-0) and South Dakota State (1-1) remain in the top two spots. NDSU received 52 first-place votes while SDSU received two.

Montana beat South Dakota 24-7 on Saturday in Missoula while MSU rolled past Morehead State 63-13 in Bozeman. The two schools improved to 2-0 on the season.

Missouri State (2-0) remains at No. 5 to round out the top five.

Around the Big Sky Conference, Sacramento State fell one spot to No. 8. The Hornets (1-0) did not play over the weekend. Weber State (2-0) moved up four spots to No. 12 after beating FBS Utah State of the Mountain West Conference 35-7. Eastern Washington — which lost to Oregon 70-14 — dropped two spots to No. 14.

UC Davis (0-2) and Northern Arizona (1-1) both received votes this week.

Montana and MSU hit the road for the first time this year. The Grizzlies are at Indiana State on Saturday while the Bobcats will take on Oregon State of the Pac-12.