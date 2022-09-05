Griz, Bobcats hold position in latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25

After a pair of wins to open the season, the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats held firm among the top FCS teams in the country.

In the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 list which was released on Monday, the Grizzlies stayed at No. 3 while the Bobcats remained at No. 4 in the latest poll. The top seven teams in the poll remained the same, with North Dakota State and South Dakota State taking the top two spots while Missouri State rounds out the top five.

The Grizzlies topped Northwestern State 47-0 on Saturday while the Bobcats topped McNeese State 40-17 Saturday evening.

The Big Sky Conference had five teams in the poll, with Sacramento State staying put at No. 7 after beating Utah Tech 56-33 on Saturday. Eastern Washington rose one spot to No. 12 with a 36-29 win over Tennessee State while Weber State moved up four spots to No. 16 after a 41-5 win over Western Oregon.

UC Davis also received votes in the poll.

Montana will host South Dakota on Saturday with a 1:30 p.m. kickoff. Montana State hosts Morehead State on Saturday with a 1:30 p.m. kickoff as well.